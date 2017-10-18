Gardaí appeal for information on Cork hit-and-run that left girl in hospital

Gardaí are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run in Cobh, Co. Cork.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car which failed to stop and remain at the scene at the top of Laundry Hill in Cobh at around 8.40pm last night.

The girl was taken to Cork University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her face.

The car driven by the suspect was dark and is believed to have left in the direction of Newtown, Cobh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666-111 or any Garda Station.