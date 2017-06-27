Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wicklow teen
A teenager has gone missing from her home in County Wicklow.
It is believed Yu Xin Li, who was last seen in Bray on Thursday, may have been in the Kilmacud area of Dublin.
The 16 years old, who is 5 foot three, is described as being of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local garda station.
