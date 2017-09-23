Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing 62-year-old Kildare man

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the wheareabouts of 62-year-old Bill Delaney.

Bill was last seen leaving his home in Oaklands, Athy on Saturday morning at approximately 8am.

He is described as being 5'8" in height, bald and with a lean, fit build and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí and Bill's family are concerned for Bill and are asking for anyone who has seen him or can assist in locating Bill to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 - 8631669, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.