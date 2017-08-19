Garda water unit searching Youghal port in Tina Satchwell disappearance probe

A major search operation is underway in east Cork this morning in connection with the disappearance of a woman earlier this year.

Tina Satchwell has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal since March 20.

Her husband Richard Satchwell reported her missing four days later.

Tina's maiden name is Dingivan and she is originally from Fermoy.

She is described as five foot six inches in height, of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

The Garda Water Unit is conducting a search around Youghal port in connection with her disappearance.