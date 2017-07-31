Garda officers invited to march in Belfast Pride parade

Back to Ireland Home

Members of the gardaí have been invited by the PSNI to march in this year's Belfast Pride parade.

The annual event takes place on August 5 and will see PSNI officers march in uniform for the first time.

Members of the gardaí, their families and friends have also been invited to take part.

An Garda Síochána said that members may do so in uniform with permission, but attendance would be at the garda member's own expense.

Scene from last year's Belfast Pride Parade.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland