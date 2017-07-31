Garda officers invited to march in Belfast Pride parade

Members of the gardaí have been invited by the PSNI to march in this year's Belfast Pride parade.

The annual event takes place on August 5 and will see PSNI officers march in uniform for the first time.

Members of the gardaí, their families and friends have also been invited to take part.

An Garda Síochána said that members may do so in uniform with permission, but attendance would be at the garda member's own expense.