Garda inspector tells tribunal how it took witness eight hours to make statement against whistleblower

A garda inspector has denied forcing a witness to make a statement against her partner, garda whistleblower Keith Harrison, at the Charleton tribunal.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan faced cross-examination from Hugh Hartnett SC, representing Garda Harrison's partner Marisa Simms, today.

On October 6, 2013, Ms Simms made a lengthy statement in Letterkenny garda station to Inspector Sheridan and Sergeant Brigid McGowan.

In the statement, Ms Simms outlined her relationship with Garda Harrison.

"If Marisa Simms wants to make a statement she could make a statement," Inspector Sheridan said.

"I wouldn't force Marisa Simms or anybody else to make a statement."

Mr Hartnett said the inspector "set out as best you could to get a statement using the wiles of an investigating officer".

Goretti Sheridan arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal today. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

Inspector Sheridan said her job was "to talk to her and ask if she wants to make a statement".

"I'm not going to force her to sit down and make a statement," said Inspector Sheridan.

Inspector Sheridan said that "very, very serious allegations" had been made about Garda Harrison by third parties - Ms Simms' mother, sister, uncle and a cousin - who had already come forward to gardaí.

Mr Hartnett said that Ms Simms was "exhausted" and "dead tired" at the end of the statement, which was made over an eight-hour period.

Mr Harnett said this was an "exceptional length of time" to take a statement.

"Even the best of Donegal seanachaís would find it difficult to talk in a stream for eight hours or more," Mr Hartnett said, referring to traditional storytellers.

Inspector Sheridan said that statements in cases of domestic violence, sexual abuse or rape often took a long time.

She said that Ms Simms was "alert and knew what she was doing".

Inspector Sheridan said that there had been a general conversation for two or three hours with Ms Simms, following which she made the statement.

Inspector Sheridan said her "key concern" was the welfare of Ms Simms' children.

On January 11, 2014, Ms Simms called to Letterkenny garda station and withdrew her statement.

The tribunal continues.