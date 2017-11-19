Galway Lotto Plus 1 players urged to check tickets for €500k winner
The winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth €500,000 was sold in Co Galway.
Residents of Rahoon, Co. Galway are today being urged to check their tickets after Saturday night’s Lotto draw produced a Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of €500,000.
The winning mixed play ticket was purchased on Friday at Henchey’s Daybreak Store in the village of Rahoon on the outskirts of Galway City.
Jason Henchey, the elated owner of the winning Hershey’s Daybreak store in Rahoon is confident that the whopping €500,000 prize has been scooped by a local as he called on the residents of Rahoon to check their tickets.
“This is huge for the small community of Rahoon. The store is situated in the heart of a residential area so there’s a real possibility that the winner is from the area,” he said.
While there was no winner of the Saturday’s €4.8 million Lotto jackpot, almost 68,000 players won prizes across all Lotto draws and Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now an estimated €5.5 million.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 18, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 6
- 14
- 23
- 29
- 39
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 22
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,877,462
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes.
- 15
- 17
- 21
- 24
- 28
- 36
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West
- 10
- 14
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 39
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 25
- 36
- 44
- 3
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 17
- 21
- 24
- 28
- 36
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 14
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 39
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 25
- 36
- 44
- 3
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 5
- 15
- 17
- 22
- 35
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 9
- 14
- 33
- 35
- 36
- 19
