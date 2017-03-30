Funeral for Captain Mark Duffy to take place this morning

The funeral mass for Captain Mark Duffy will take place in County Louth this morning.

The pilot was one of four people on board the Rescue 116 helicopter when it came down off the coast of Mayo over two weeks ago.

Funeral mass for the father of two will be held at 11am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, in Dundalk, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm.

Mark is survived by his wife, Hermione, and two children, Esmé and Fionn.

Local TD from Louth Declan Breathnach says the community is still in shock.

“Captain Mark Duffy was a great man in the Blackrock community and obviously the community are absolutely shocked. Books of sympathy have been opened and there has been an outpouring of grief.”