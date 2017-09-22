Full investigation into gas supply incident to be held as some houses in Galway back on stream

Update 9.20pm: The independent energy safety regulator, the Commission for Energy Regulation (CER) has confirmed that a full investigation into the causes behind non-odourised gas being introduced into the local gas network in the Galway and Mayo Area will take place.

The CER has said that the first priority is to restore odourised gas to the affected areas.

In a statement it went on: "The CER is actively involved in the Gas Emergency Response Team under the Natural Gas Emergency Plan.

"The membership includes Gas Networks Ireland (GNI), the Department of Communications, Climate Change and Environment (DCCAE) and the other relevant network operators."

Earlier: Householders can use gas again tonight in Galway City, Oranmore, Salthill and Claregalway.

Gas Networks Ireland say teams are working flat out to ensure that other affected areas have their supplies restored across the weekend.

It follows a technical fault at the Corrib Gas Refinery, which allowed gas to enter supplies, without the odour which is normally added for safety reasons.

Around 10 thousand homes in Galway and Mayo were affected.

Shell to Sea Spokesperson Maura Harrington told Midwest Radio no one paid attention to them when they raised concerns over the Corrib project.

"And then when something like this happens they try to bring it back to looking after our health and safety. How dare they."