Four in hospital after serious crash in Co. Clare

An investigation has been launched after a serious car crash in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning.

Five people were travelling in a car when it collided with a tree at Cloonfada, Killaloe, at around 4am this morning.

Four of the occupants were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed earlier, but has since reopened.

