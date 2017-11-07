Four in hospital after serious crash in Co. Clare
An investigation has been launched after a serious car crash in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning.
Five people were travelling in a car when it collided with a tree at Cloonfada, Killaloe, at around 4am this morning.
Four of the occupants were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed earlier, but has since reopened.
