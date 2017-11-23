Former Unionist politician criticised for calling Varadkar 'the Indian' in tweet

A former UUP MP has come under fire for tweets made earlier this evening in which he referred to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as 'the Indian'.

Responding to reports that Simon Coveney would like to see a united Ireland in his political lifetime, John Taylor said: "Simon Coveney is stirring things up . Very dangerous non statesman like role! Clearly hoping to undermine the Indian"

Simon Coveney is stirring things up . Very dangerous non statesman like role! Clearly hoping to undermine the Indian — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

The remarks were met with criticism.

Now life peer Baron Kilclooney, Mr Taylor has offered a number of excuses for his tweet.

John Taylor in 1998 Photo: RollingNews.ie

The former NI Cabinet Minister said he had difficulty spelling Varadkar's name, and had not yet learned it because he is "a new politician".

He has an Indian name and as he is new to me and I cannot spell his name I simply used the term Indian as shorthand. I am assured he is 100 per cent Irish even with a non Irish name — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

The decision to use 'the Indian' has been labelled as 'lazy', 'tactless', and 'disgraceful'.

Mr Taylor also questioned whether Varadkar was "100% Irish".

In which way is he 100 per cent Irish?? — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

Senator Catherine Noone responded "Disgraceful comment John. Leo is 100% Irish as you well know. The mind boggles."

Actually in my opinion he is an Irish Citizen but half Indian racially and has an Indian name. — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

He said the comments were "certainly not racism but shorthand for an Indian surname which I could not spell".

The new Irish PM is 100 per cent Irish and has an Indian name which I am still trying to spell! Term Indian used for shorthand as I am certainly no racist as my past confirms — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

And shorthand which Twitter imposes upon one — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

"I am certainly no [sic] racist as my past confirms," he added.

He said he was using shorthand due to Twitter's character limit.

Actually I was referring to the new PM but, not knowing how to spell his name, I knew he had an Indian name and thus referred to an Indian. I now understand that although he has an Indian name he is 100 per cent Irish. — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017

However, the original 116 character tweet did not approach Twitter's new 280 character cap.

Despite earlier tweets in which Varadkar was spelt correctly, Mr Taylor said tonight he thought it was spelt 'Veradkar'.

Varadkar - I thought it was Veradkar! — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 23, 2017