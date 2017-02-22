Former Northern Secretary fears peace process at risk as Brexit gets underway

A former Northern Ireland Secretary says he is worried the peace process could unravel, as the Brexit process gets underway.

Peter Hain is concerned about the impact a hard border between the North and the Republic could have in the future.

There are just weeks left before the deadline for triggering Article 50, beginning the process that will take Britain out of the EU.

Lord Hain says the current system needs to be protected.

"There has to be a sense of the island of Ireland more at peace with itself, more together in the sense of people passing to and fro the boarder, people going for business, people going to rugby matches to see Ireland play in Dublin, whatever it may be.

"That has got to stay the way it is, or I worry about the future."