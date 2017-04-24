Former employee jailed for stealing €144,000 from Bank of Ireland

A former Bank of Ireland worker has been jailed for one year for stealing €144,000 from the bank between 2004 and 2012.

Alice Warnock from Rathbeale Court in Swords, Co Dublin was arrested following an internal investigation while she was on sick leave.

The amounts stolen between 2004 and 2012 ranged from €600 to €5,000 – the total amount stolen by was just over €144,000.

Today, Judge Melanie Greally heard she has since paid back everything she stole.

What she did was heavily reported on in the media, her barrister said, and her professional and personal reputations have been damaged.

Lorcan Staines said she has lost her job and had to sell her house.

Judge Greally she said it was evident his client had occupied a position of responsibility in the bank and there was a very considerable breach of trust.

She said the offences were not committed because of financial pressures, but rather to enhance her lifestyle.

She said there was a public interest that activity of this kind committed by persons in her position must be marked by an appropriate sentence, which she felt was 12 months in prison.