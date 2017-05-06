Fisherman's body found on board West Cork trawler
Gardaí in West Cork are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body has been found on board a trawler in Bantry.
The Lithuanian man - who was in his 50s - was pronounced dead after paramedics were alerted by a crewman at around 10.30pm yesterday.
Gardaí have cordoned off the Irish-registered vessel.
It is expected that assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out a post mortem at Cork University Hospital this afternoon.
Gardaí say the results of the examination will determine the direction of their inquiries.
