Fisherman's body found on board West Cork trawler

Gardaí in West Cork are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body has been found on board a trawler in Bantry.

The Lithuanian man - who was in his 50s - was pronounced dead after paramedics were alerted by a crewman at around 10.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí have cordoned off the Irish-registered vessel.

It is expected that assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out a post mortem at Cork University Hospital this afternoon.

Gardaí say the results of the examination will determine the direction of their inquiries.