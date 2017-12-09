Fisherman rescued by RNLI after sustaining an injury in Galway Bay

A fisherman was rescued by the RNLI after suffering an injury on board a vessel in Galway Bay.

The man injured his hand while working on the trawler five miles off the coast of Salthill.

The boat’s skipper contacted the Irish Coastguard, who then sought the assistance of the Galway lifeboat.

The man was transferred onto the boat, where he was treated for his injury and for hypothermia.

An ambulance was standing by when the boat got back to shore, and the man was transferred to University Hospital Galway.