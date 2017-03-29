Fish processing plant and director fined for tampering with weighing scales

A fish processing plant and its director have been fined €45,000 at Donegal Circuit Court for tampering with weighing scales used to measure incoming fish catches.

The company were brought to court following an inspection by the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The investigation found that an electrical switch had been fitted to the scales, which could allow them to be turned off.

Paul Turner from the NSAI says this afternoon's verdict is an important outcome for the fishing industry: “We're very very happy with the outcome of today's sentencing.

“We take non-compliance in any sector, whether it is the fishery sector, or any other sector covered under our legislation very seriously.

“We will continue to be very vigilant in this sector and if we encounter any further non-compliances, we will use the full power of the legislation available to us to deal with these non-compliances.”