Firefighters hospitalised after incident at house in Kildare

Back to Ireland Home

Two firefighters have been hospitalised with non-life-threatning injuries following an incident at a house in Kildare.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at a home in Canal Walk, Athy, at 10:45am this morning.

It is not clear if the house was occupied at the time, but none of its residents were injured.

The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the incident  has not yet been established but there have been suggestions locally it was related to a gas leak.

Local labour councillor Mark Wall attended to the scene and said thankfully the people living in the house were removed.

"People on the ground where the fire took place are saying it was some type of explosion.

"There has been bad smoke damage and it may have entered a neighbouring house.

"Our thoughts are with those who thankfully have been taken from the house, and also thoughts with the fireman who has been removed as I understand to the hospital," he said.

Firefighters and emergency services at the scene in Kildare. Picture: Emergency Services via Twitter.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland