Firefighters hospitalised after incident at house in Kildare

Two firefighters have been hospitalised with non-life-threatning injuries following an incident at a house in Kildare.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at a home in Canal Walk, Athy, at 10:45am this morning.

It is not clear if the house was occupied at the time, but none of its residents were injured.

Fireman hospitalised after explosion at house in Athy https://t.co/S73IBDgzaP pic.twitter.com/JC7G2WcQzn — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 28, 2017

Hoping that our injured Kildare FS colleagues will make a full recovery after a call in #Athy with @LaoisFireRescue photo @emergencytimes pic.twitter.com/CeP1Lc7Kqm — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 28, 2017

The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the incident has not yet been established but there have been suggestions locally it was related to a gas leak.

Local labour councillor Mark Wall attended to the scene and said thankfully the people living in the house were removed.

My thoughts and that of all Athy are with the young fireman injured in the incident this morning.

You are in our prayers. — Thomas Redmond (@Thomas_Redmond) June 28, 2017

"People on the ground where the fire took place are saying it was some type of explosion.

"There has been bad smoke damage and it may have entered a neighbouring house.

"Our thoughts are with those who thankfully have been taken from the house, and also thoughts with the fireman who has been removed as I understand to the hospital," he said.