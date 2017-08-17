Firefighters deliver baby boy in Dublin car park

Dublin City Fire Brigade have just delivered a baby boy.

The surprise arrival took place in a car park on the Malahide Road.

Mother and baby are now receiving an escort to hospital.

Our fire crew from Kilbarrick have just delivered a baby boy in a car park on the Malahide Road. Mother & baby on way to hospital — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 17, 2017

More as we get it.