Firefighters continue to battle fire near Gougane Barra
Firefighters are battling a gorse fire near Gougane Barra in Cork this morning.
Emergency services were called shortly after 1am when a nearby forest fire began to spread.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but the recent dry weather is believed to have played a part.
There are concerns that the fire could spread to a forest if wind-direction changes.
Gougane Barra fire continues into the night... pic.twitter.com/EJTIwV12x8— Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 23, 2017
The Gougane Barra hillside on fire. pic.twitter.com/KqfzFy17Cr— Jackie Keogh (@KeoghJackie) April 24, 2017
