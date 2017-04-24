Firefighters continue to battle fire near Gougane Barra

Firefighters are battling a gorse fire near Gougane Barra in Cork this morning.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1am when a nearby forest fire began to spread.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but the recent dry weather is believed to have played a part.

There are concerns that the fire could spread to a forest if wind-direction changes.

Gougane Barra fire continues into the night... pic.twitter.com/EJTIwV12x8 — Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 23, 2017