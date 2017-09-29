Firearm, cocaine and €400,000 seized in Ballymun drugs bust

Gardaí have seized cash, a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the Ballymun area of Dublin.

The seizures were made during an search operation of a house last night carried out by the Ballymun Drugs Unit, uniformed Gardaí and assisted by Garda armed units.

Approximately €400,000 in cash was seized along with a pistol, ammunition and a small quantity of cocaine.

A male in his 50s was arrested last night in connection with this investigation and is currently detained in a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939

In a follow up operation a second male was arrested in the Ballymun area today and is also detained under Section 30- Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Dublin Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.