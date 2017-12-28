Fine Gael TD hopes abortion referendum will be held in May

A Fine Gael TD hopes the referendum on abortion will be held by May.

A committee has recommended repealing the 8th Amendment which recognises the equal life of the mother and unborn child.

It will now be put to a referendum for the public to have its say but it is unclear when.

Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell sees no reason for a delay.

She said: "From talking to Minister Harris, I don't see any delay.

"My understanding is that there will be a couple of days debate within the Dáil Chamber and I am hoping we will have a referendum in May."

- Digital Desk