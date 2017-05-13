Fine Gael remains Ireland’s most popular party

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country just ahead of Fianna Fáil, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes Poll has Fine Gael down one point to 28% but Fianna Fail also drops one point to 27%.

It is a similar story for Labour and the Independent Alliance who are both down a point to 4%, while the Social Democrats and Solidarity/PBP are also down one to 1%.

Sinn Fein remains unchanged on 18%, while Independents and others are up 2 to 12%.

