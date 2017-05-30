Fine Gael expect more than 10,000 to vote in leadership election
30/05/2017 - 13:34:21Back to FG Leadership Ireland Home
Fine Gael says turnout in the leadership election so far is 53%.
Eight polling stations were open yesterday - including a number in Simon Coveney's native Cork.
Polling continues this evening for more constituencies, including Leo Varadkar's home of Dublin West.
The party says based on the figures it expects between 10,000 and 11,000 members to cast a vote in the contest.
Join the conversation - comment here