Finance Minister to take questions on tracker scandal from Oireachtas committee

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will appear before an Oireachtas committee today to be questioned about the tracker mortgage scandal.

A proposed Irish Banking Standards Board will be discussed, as well as compensation plans for victims.

The total number of customers caught up stands at 33,700 with just under €300m in redress paid out as of mid-December.

Ahead of today's meeting, Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Committee chairman John McGuinness says they are keen to ensure the Government plays its part in resolving the issue.

- Digital desk