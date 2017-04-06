Figures show more than 450 waiting to be admitted to hospital beds today

Latest figures show there are more than 460 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

Overall, out of the 462 people waiting to be admitted there are 308 patients on trolleys and 154 in overflow wards.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 39 people in need of a bed.

Cork University Hospital and the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore are next with 32 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards at both facilities.