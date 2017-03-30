Fianna Fáil to propose Bill to extend powers of Policing Authority

Fianna Fáil is to publish legislation giving greater powers to the Policing Authority.

In a press release issued tonight, the party says it remains unable to express confidence in the Garda Commissioner, despite her appearance before the Oireachtas Justice Committee earlier.

Under the provisions of the Bill, for which Fianna Fáil is appealing for cross-party support, the authority will be empowered to:

* Supervise the functioning of the Garda Commissioner’s Office and supervise the discharge of these functions by the Commissioner;

* Oversee the performance by the Garda Síochána of its functions relating to policing services;

* Establish policies and procedures for An Garda Síochána which shall be binding on all members of An Garda Síochána; and

* Review the adequacy and appropriateness of the policies and procedures which underpin the operation of An Garda Síochána;

It will also allow the Garda Inspectorate to make unannounced inspections at any garda station.

Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan says the Bill aims to shore up confidence in the processes surrounding garda oversight.

“Unfortunately, after today’s appearance by the Garda Commissioner and her colleagues at the Justice Committee, Fianna Fáil remains unable to express confidence in the Commissioner,” he said.

“On behalf of the party, I will be writing to the Tánaiste and the Chair of the Policing Authority for further information on a number of issues, and my colleagues and I will consider our next steps.

“In the meantime however, I believe it important to move decisively to try and shore up confidence in the processes and procedures around Garda oversight. With that in mind I am publishing a new Bill aimed at expanding and strengthening the powers available to the Policing Authority. It has been submitted to the Ceann Comhairle and the Bills Office.

“I hope all parties in the Dáil will be able to support this bill. Most of the provisions were also recommended by a recent report on Garda Oversight by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality.

“We are all committed to a Garda Siochána that is active, visible and effective in communities nationwide and oversight is crucial to achieving this. There is no more important or fundamental role for the state than the protection of its citizens. The people depend on the Garda Siochána to feel safe in their communities and to uphold the rule of law. That is why it is so important for us to hold the force to account and ensure we achieve and maintain the highest possible standards.”