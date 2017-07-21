Fianna Fáil: Construct more social housing to help homelessness

The Government is being told there is no quick fix to the housing crisis but what we have got, is not working.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for Dublin has said we are relying too heavily on the private rental market to solve the homeless crisis in Dublin and the national focus would be better placed on constructing more social housing.

John Lahart has said despite regular announcements of funding the fact is, the figures are getting worse.

"One of the big issues is if you opt for the housing assistant payment, you're removed from the social housing list and you're put on the council transfer list," he said.

"What Fianna Fáil is proposing is actually, we just feel that it is completely unnecessary, all it does and all it serves to do is give the impression that the numbers seeking asocial housing is reduced."