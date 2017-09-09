Fianna Fáil calls for senior Garda resignation after breath test scandal

Fianna Fáil has said that the Garda Commissioner should realise herself that the time has come to step aside.

The comments come after it was revealed that Gardaí entered 1.5 million breath tests in Pulse that were never conducted.

The Taoiseach said after the report that the Government still has confidence in Nóirín O'Sullivan.

Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan said that while we cannot sack all senior Gardaí, the report has to have a consequence.

"I think it would have a good impact on the public confidence in An Garda Síochána if, as a result of these reports, an individual at the top was held accountable and said: 'Listen, I may not be personally responsible for this, but part of it happened on my watch, and I'm now the head of the force, and I'm going to take responsibility and resign because of the failings'."