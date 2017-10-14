Fianna Fáil ard fheis votes against pro-choice motion
Delegates at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis has voted against a motion calling for a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion.
They also voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion to protect the unborn's constitutional equal right to life.
The two motions dominated the party's health debate at the RDS with the majority of speakers, including delegate Deirdre Smith, defending the 1983 8th amendment to the constitution.
Motion 11 (in favour of maintaining 8th Amendment) is carried by a similar margin of about 5 or 6 to 1. Again applauded #ffardfheis17 pic.twitter.com/540AR9ZrgK— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) October 14, 2017
