Fewer children in Ireland dying from cancer

The number of children dying from cancer in Ireland is falling, according to a recent report.

Fewer than 25 under the age of 15 have died from the illness each year since the 1990s, compared with 50-60 deaths per year from the 1950s to 70s.

A National Cancer Registry report also shows however that despite the positive news, the incidence of childhood cancer is on the rise.

"Obviously the decrease in mortality and the increase in survival are both related to better treatments for children," said director of the registry Professor Kerry Clough-Gorr,

"The incidence data is probably a lot due to better diagnoses so that we're picking up more of these cancers than we were 20 or 30 years ago."