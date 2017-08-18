Fears raised over access for children in Direct Provision to third-level education

Concern is being raised over the treatment of second-level school students in Direct Provision who wish to go on to third level.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration and Integration, Fiona O'Loughlin says young asylum seekers are facing a number of barriers when attempting to further their education.

She says young people fleeing conflict should not have to give up on their dream of an education.

She said: "For young people who have fled to Ireland and done their Leaving Cert and have achieved points, and we are talking about those who would qualify to get into these courses academically.

"Unless they have been here for at least five years they are not going to get access to education."