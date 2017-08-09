Fears Brexit could interfere with infant access to emergency breast milk bank
Concern is being raised about the future of a vital emergency service for infants.
The island's only breast milk bank is based in county Fermanagh.
It provides food for vulnerable babies whose mothers are too unwell provide it themselves.
However, the Times Ireland edition says the Department of Health does not yet know if it will continue to serve the Republic of Ireland once the UK leaves the European Union.
