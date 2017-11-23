Family of missing Tipperary student renewing appeal for help in finding him
The family of a missing Tipperary student is renewing their appeal for help in finding him.
25-year-old Stephen Cullinan who has been missing for three weeks, was last seen in the St Stephen’s Green area of Dublin.
The IFA is today doing a leaflet drop in the Dublin 1 area as part of the search.
Stephen is 5 foot 11 inches in height, of medium build with short fair hair and glasses and was wearing a hoodie and jeans when last seen.
