Family of Kildare County Councillor killed by alleged dangerous driving hope for justice

The family of a Kildare County Councillor who was allegedly killed by a dangerous driver say they are not seeking vengeance but hope to see justice.

Damian Klasinski of The Oaks in Newbridge is due to be sentenced next week for dangerous driving causing the death of Willie Crowley.

Willie Crowley was on his way home to his wife Clare on the evening of Dec 15 2015 to put the final touches to a menu for a Christmas lunch he was preparing for people in need.

Willie Crowley.

A shopping list was found in his pocket after he was knocked down on Eyre Street in Newbridge by Damian Klasinski – who left the scene after he hit him.

The court heard he was driving at speed on a wet night and one of his passengers said Mr Crowley had no chance.

Mr Klasinski, a 29-year-old father of two from Poland, was found hiding in a wardrobe at his friend’s house the day after the crash.

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court today, Mr Crowley’s wife Clare said the brutal violence of his death shocked her to the core.

His sister Breda said the family hoped to get justice.

An apology was read out on behalf of Mr Klasinksi by his barrister.