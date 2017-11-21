Families of Berkeley balcony collapse victims reach settlement

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit following the Berkeley balcony collapse.

The deal, which is being kept confidential, is the second payout for the families of those killed and injured at the Liberty Gardens complex in California in 2015.

Five Irish J-1 students and one Irish-American were among the dead when rotten wood in a balcony gave way during a birthday party.

Irish students Eoghan Culligan, Niccolai Schuster, Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh, and Olivia Burke, and Olivia's Irish-American cousin Ashley Donohoe were all killed in the balcony collpase in June 2015.

Their families have since sued property managers and owners, as well as the builders and architects.

Lawsuits said previous tenants reported seeing mushrooms on the balcony, indicating rotting wood.

A similar settlement was reached in May with those responsible for the construction and the design of the apartment complex.