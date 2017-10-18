Families evacuated after gas explosion in Belfast
There has been a gas explosion in the Ardoyne area of Belfast tonight.
Fire crews responded to an incident in the Farringdon Gardens area earlier, where a number of families were evacuated.
The fire crews had extinguished an initial blaze when a blast blew the windows out of a property in the street.
Fire officers are now investigating what happened.
It is believed no one was hurt in the incident.
.@NIFRSOFFICIAL & members of public escape injury in Ardoyne gas explosion residents say @NIFRSOFFICIAL saved lives pic.twitter.com/F7bfy381zV— Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) October 18, 2017
Neighbour Frances Corrigan describes the drama of tonight's fire and suspected gas explosion in Ardoyne pic.twitter.com/WhklqBDVBW— Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) October 18, 2017
