Families evacuated after gas explosion in Belfast

There has been a gas explosion in the Ardoyne area of Belfast tonight.

Fire crews responded to an incident in the Farringdon Gardens area earlier, where a number of families were evacuated.

The fire crews had extinguished an initial blaze when a blast blew the windows out of a property in the street.

Fire officers are now investigating what happened.

It is believed no one was hurt in the incident.


