Facts speak for themselves on HPV vaccine, says leading paediatrician

One of the country's leading paediatricians says the facts speak for themselves when it comes to the benefits of the HPV vaccine.

Dr Raymond Barry, Dean of the Faculty of Paediatrics at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, says millions of doses of the vaccine have been safely administered worldwide.

Uptake of the jab has slumped, over fears of possible side effects on young girls.

Dr Barry said that doctors need to be sensitive to parents' concerns.

"I think it's [about] hearing what the concerns are, but in a gentle and sensitive way, and appropriate way, informing individuals who are concerned about what the data is showing us," he said.