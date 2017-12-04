Expulsion rate at Drogheda school 10 times national average

A school in Co Louth has an expulsion rate of 10 times the national average.

Parents at St Joseph's Secondary school in Drogheda have complained to authorities over the "excessive" disciplinary measures at the boys school.

The number of suspensions at the school are also high at three times the national average - 66 suspensions were handed out to pupils during the 2016/17 academic year.

The Irish Times reports that Tusla have been engaging with the school over the issue.