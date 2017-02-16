EuroMillions players from Galway and Meath scoop over €600,000 in prize money

Two separate EuroMillions winners from Galway and Meath claimed a combined total of €608,940 in prize money today.

The first winners of the day were a delighted young couple from Co. Galway who won €369,791 after they won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize on the EuroMillions draw on Friday February 3.

The winning mother told of how a news bulletin had led to their discovery of their new found fortune.

"I had heard on the local radio station that a shop in Galway had sold the winning EuroMillions ticket and I didn’t think much more about it. When my husband came home, I casually mentioned it to him in passing and he went as pale as a ghost! Frantically, he started searching through his tickets and low and behold, there it was – the winning ticket worth almost €370,000."

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was purchased at Glynns Centra in Oranmore, Co Galway on the day of the draw.

"This win is beyond our wildest dreams. This will bring us immediate financial security for many years to come. We have a very young family and we owe it to them to give them the very best start in life," she said.

Among the other winners through the doors of National Lottery offices in Dublin today was a Meath man who picked up a cheque for a cool €239,149. The family man won the EuroMillions Match 5 + Lucky Star prize on Tuesday January 17.

The man, who wishes to keep his win private, purchased his winning Quick Pick selection ticket at Tesco store in Ashbourne, Co Meath on the day of the draw.

After waiting over four weeks to collect his prize, the delighted winner said that he had taken some time out to plan on how to spend his winnings.

"I have always considered myself to be very lucky to have a wonderful family and a blessed life. To win a quarter of a million euro is just the cherry on top! After I pay some bills and look after my daughters college fees, I will definitely be treating myself to a flash sports car in the coming weeks," he said.

