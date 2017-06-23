Essential water shut down next Tuesday night in Cork will impact 35,000 people

The water supply for up to 35,000 people in Cork city will be shut down from 11pm on Tuesday, June 27, until approximately 7am on Wednesday, June 28, it has emerged tonight.

Irish Water and Cork City Council have announced that they plan to carry out essential maintenance and repair work on the water network supplying Cork city centre and surrounding areas which means the water supply for parts of the city supplied from the Cork Lower Reservoir will be shut down.

The supply interruption will affect parts of the city centre, Douglas Road, South Douglas Road, Boreenmanna Road, Blackrock Road, Ballinlough Road, Barrack Street, Bandon Road, Sunday’s Well, Leitrim Street, Gerald Griffin Street, Great William O’Brien Street and surrounding areas in Cork City.

In a statement tonight the council and Irish water said the work is necessary in order to carry out urgent repairs on a section of old water main which has been identified as being in poor condition and at risk of bursting.

A similar burst on a different section of pipe last week resulting in water outages for the city centre and surrounding areas for a number of hours.

By carrying out this work Irish Water aims to minimise inconvenience to homes and businesses, while also preventing a situation similar to that which occurred last week.

Jim Fitzgerald, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Cork apologised to customers in Cork for any inconvenience that may be caused.

"Our priority in carrying out this essential work is to keep any disruption to residents and businesses to an absolute minimum. However, due to the nature of the repairs, it will be necessary to shut off the water supply from the lower reservoir while the repair work is taking place. We expect that the water supply should be fully restored to all residents by 7am in the morning.”

“Addressing the poor condition of much of Cork’s aging water network is a key priority for Irish Water. We are investing over €15 million to replace more than 27km of water mains in the city and we will continue to invest in the network to bring it up to modern standards, thereby providing a much more secure and reliable water supply for all our customers in the city.”

Irish Water and Cork County Council will be liaising with all vulnerable customers, hospitals and other large water users to ensure that the impact on them can be managed and minimised.

It is expected that water supply will be restored to all areas by 7am. However, some customers may continue to experience low or intermittent pressure for a period of time on Wednesday morning as flows return to normal throughout the system.

Some customers may also notice changes in the colour of their water, such as a dirty or cloudy appearance. If this occurs they are advised to run the cold tap until it runs clear. Customers should also check the clarity of the water before operating washing machines, dishwashers and other appliances.

Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line (1850 278 278) will be available to answer any customer queries.