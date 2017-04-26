Environmental groups sharply critical of Government plan for tackling climate change

A coalition of environmental groups and charities has slammed the Government's plan for tackling climate change.

Today is the last day for submissions on the draft Climate Change Plan.

The Stop Climate Chaos coalition and the Environmental Pillar - which includes groups like Trocaire and Friends of the Earth - have submitted a 21-point recommendation.

They are urging more action to cut emissions from transport and agriculture, as well as promoting solar and wind energy.

Oisín Coghlan from the Stop Climate Chaos coalition said the draft plan is not really a plan at all.

“Enda Kenny promised that Ireland was determined to play its part meet the Paris goals around climate change. But unfortunately this plan is more like a case of Ireland looking for a free ride.

“It plans for failure, there just isn’t enough action in it to hit our targets for 2020 or 2030 or even 2050.”