Enormous crowds line the streets in support of Strike4Repeal
Enormous crowds of people lined the streets today in support of repealing the 8th Amendment.
Women and men are striking from work and went marching from noon today in a mass protest organised by Strike4Repeal.
People were encouraged to take the day off to show solidarity for the 11 Irish women a day who travel abroad to access safe and legal abortions.
The Strike4Repeal movement urged women to wear black to work today and organise lunchtime walkouts.
The result was a breath-taking show of solidarity from the people of Ireland.
A post-work demonstration also got underway at Parnell Square in Dublin in the last hour.
Earlier, a small group of pro-life campaigners gathered outside the Central Bank on Dame Street in a counter-protest.
Dublin:
From above @Strike_4_Repeal pic.twitter.com/uLwLA0FwB0— repealproject (@repealproject) March 8, 2017
Thousands at #strikeforrepeal pic.twitter.com/l84AMYUET3— Doctors for Choice (@Doctors4Choice) March 8, 2017
Amazing scenes of #strikeforrepeal in Dublin Ireland today. #internationalwomensday #repeal #trustwomen pic.twitter.com/xGOGimUnNm— Sarah Duffy (@IamSarahDuffy) March 8, 2017
#strikeforrepeal #InternationalWomensDay the media calls this 'dozens' of protesters, we shut down town for three hours. pic.twitter.com/gE6UpwU3XE— Katie Fleming🐺 (@Katiecanartgood) March 8, 2017
Not bad for a Wednesday evening... #strikeforrepeal pic.twitter.com/QWmyMD27Ch— Stephen McDermott (@Ste_McDermott) March 8, 2017
Cork:
At the Woman's March today! #strikeforrepeal #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/yRroUMWssB— Charlie Weasley (@ZZTopGun) March 8, 2017
#strikeforrepeal #Ireland #Cork #abortionaccess #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/TAHUbgNVbk— Sheba Gray (@shebagray) March 8, 2017
#strikeforrepeal #skibbereen Not the church, not the state, women should decide their fate. pic.twitter.com/PJZJ1NXDGn— Holly McKeeverCairns (@HollyLeahCairns) March 8, 2017
Galway:
#repealthe8th march for #IWD2017 @nuigalway "Not the Church, Not the State, Women must decide their fate"#strikeforrepeal @freesafelegal pic.twitter.com/NbFR4Y4vSD— Corinna Stewart (@corinna_stewart) March 8, 2017
Im so proud of my city right now ❤ #strikeforrepeal #repealthe8th #galway pic.twitter.com/boKxlvXuVt— laura (@laura_rigney) March 8, 2017
