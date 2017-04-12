Enda Kenny insists he did not force former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan from his job

The Taoiseach has again rejected that he forced former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan from his job.

Mr Callinan officially retired in 2014 hours after the secretary general of the department of justice had been sent to his home.

This was to express concern about revelations of secret phone recordings in garda stations which led to the Fennelly Commission of Investigation.

Speaking in the Dáil tonight on the final report of the Commission, Enda Kenny insisted he had not sacked Martin Callinan.

"In regards to allegations made against me yesterday in this house - again I want to reiterate that the interim report was very clear in its findings - the Commission found that I had no intention of forcing the resignation of the former Garda Commissioner.

"The Commission also found that the former Garda Commissioner himself had decided to retire," he said.