Empty bus crashes outside Dublin Airport

Update 10.33am: The road to Terminal 2 car park at Dublin Airport has now reopened and "is fully operational" after an accident involving an unmanned bus this morning.

Earlier:

An empty bus has crashed into traffic lights outside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport this morning.

The runaway Bus Éireann bus rolled down a ramp and hit the lights at around 7.30am this morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Road traffic accident near T2 @DublinAirport, no injuries, traffic being redirected. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 10, 2017

The double decker was not in service and was parked up, waiting to operate its next run on the 133 Wicklow route, and it is understood the driver was not on board.

Dublin Airport officials confirmed it rolled down a ramp across the entrance to the T2 carpark before coming to a halt on a grass embankment.

The bus is believed to have crashed into lights and signs and trolleys before crossing two lanes of traffic on the approach road to the terminal and coming to a stop on a grass embankment.

Bus Éireann is investigating.

Please follow directions from @DublinAirport Police & @GardaTraffic while road to T2 car park is closed for next 20 mins. @aaroadwatch — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 10, 2017

The road into the Terminal 2 Carpark was closed for a short time and traffic has been managed by Airport Police and gardaí.

Emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.