Emergency services rush to scene of Offaly road accident

Emergency services are at the scene of a road accident in Co Offaly.

The two-car crash happened on the Portarlington to Bracknagh road, around 1km outside Portarlington.

One person is believed to have been injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

