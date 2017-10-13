Emergency services rush to scene of Offaly road accident
Emergency services are at the scene of a road accident in Co Offaly.
The two-car crash happened on the Portarlington to Bracknagh road, around 1km outside Portarlington.
One person is believed to have been injured.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
#OFFALY #LAOIS: The Bracknagh Rd (R419) is closed on the Portarlington side of the turn off for Walsh Island. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 13, 2017
