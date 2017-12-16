Emergency accommodation announced for over 100 people before Christmas

Emergency accommodation has been announced for 100 single people along with 24 families in Dublin.

The Peter McVerry Trust says the new accommodation will be delivered before Christmas.

The new capacity will be the largest single round of additional accommodation the national housing and homeless charity has ever provided.

The services are located in Dublin City, Fingal and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown.

“Our goal has always been to do whatever we can to respond to the need that exists," Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said.

"The unfortunate reality is that the number of people in homelessness continues to grow and as a result, we need to secure significant increases in emergency accommodation provision.”

Mr Doyle said that the majority of the additional provision will be secured from new services with a small number being delivered by expanding one of their city centre hostels.

“The delivery of 100 extra spaces for single adults as well as new accommodation for 24 families at this time of year is an enormous challenge not only to secure the buildings but to ensure we have the staff resources to deliver the appropriate levels of support," Mr Doyle explained.

"Thankfully we have been able to secure those resources and we are in a position to respond with a series of new services."