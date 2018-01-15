Elderly man knocked down and killed in west Cork

An elderly pedestrian has been knocked down and killed in west Cork, writes Eoin English.

The man, 73, was walking along the R588 Fernhill road in Clonakilty, near its junction with Western Rd, at around 7.20pm when he was struck by a car.

Emergency services rushed to the location but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed between Western Road and Beechmount estate to facilitate a forensic collision investigation by gardaí.

Traffic management is in place and local diversion routes have been established.