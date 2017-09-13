Eight pairs of twins pick up Junior Cert results in Limerick school

Students who received their Junior Cert results today are being urged to celebrate responsibly.

Up to 61,000 students got their grades today, with 240 of them achieving 10 A-grades.

One school, Colaiste Íde agus Joseph in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, has eight sets of twins who sat the Junior Cert this year.

Among them are Noelle and Michelle Curtin who say having a twin is a good motivator.

They said: "It's competitive, there is a lot of competition."

Christopher and Chloe Lane told The Irish Times they were excited to move on to the next stage of school.

"I did good, in fairness. It was hard work, but it paid in the end," said Christopher. "I was studying since straight after Christmas. I’m hoping to do mechanical engineering. I was nervous earlier, but it’s all okay now.

"Chloe did very well as well. She did better than me, to be honest. There’s always a bit of rivalry between us."

The school principal Liam Murphy also said he had praise for all the pupils who received their results today.

"They’re great students, each of the 129 of them, and it’ll be good to see them progress to the next stage of their secondary-school education."