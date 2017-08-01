Egyptian court to hear Ibrahim Halawa defence today

The trial of Ibrahim Halawa is expected to finally hear the case for the Dubliner's defence today in Cairo.

The 21-year-old's appeared in court on nearly 30 occasions during his mass trial with over 400 others.

Ibrahim's spent nearly four years behind bars in Egypt, following his arrest at a protest in 2013.

Amnesty International said his detention and trial are unlawful.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has said he believes the trial process is now nearing a conclusion.