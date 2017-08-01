Egyptian court to hear Ibrahim Halawa defence today

Back to Ibrahim Halawa trial Ireland Home

The trial of Ibrahim Halawa is expected to finally hear the case for the Dubliner's defence today in Cairo.

The 21-year-old's appeared in court on nearly 30 occasions during his mass trial with over 400 others.

Ibrahim's spent nearly four years behind bars in Egypt, following his arrest at a protest in 2013.

Amnesty International said his detention and trial are unlawful.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has said he believes the trial process is now nearing a conclusion.
KEYWORDS: Ibrahim Halawa

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland