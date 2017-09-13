Dundalk to see 125 new jobs at Graebel over next three years
There is good news on the jobs front for County Louth.
Graebel Companies is creating 125 positions in their Financial Shared Services and Operations Centre in Dundalk.
Recruitment at the firm, which provides workforce and workplace mobility services, is already underway and is expected to be completed over the course of three years.
The roles will be in their customer support, general ledger, treasury and compliance areas.
